The Maharashtra Class 12 results for 2020 will not be declared on Wednesday, 10 June, as reported earlier. According to a Jagran Josh report, the Class 12 results have been delayed as the evaluation is still pending. The report further states that there have been no formal announcements regarding the declaration of the results.The state has reported the highest number of total number of COVID-19 cases in the country, rising over 90,000. The total consists of 44,860 active cases and 3,289 deaths.To expedite the evaluation process of Class 12 papers, the state education board has cancelled the Geography subject exam and students will be awarded average marks for the paper.On 31 May, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had announced that due to the extension of lockdown in the state, final-year exams would not be conducted and that students would instead be evaluated on the basis of marks obtained in previous semesters. The unprecedented decision has brought sharp criticism from students and from Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.