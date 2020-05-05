The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) Cell announced on Tuesday, 5 May, that it has postponed the online application dates for the different CET examinations.Due to the extension of the coronavirus lockdown in the country, the CET Cell have extended the dates for the applications again. The application deadline for different entrance exams has been extended till 20 May 2020According to an official notification, candidates will informed of the updated exam dates. on or after Thursday, 7 May 2020.Following are the the current date of CET for difference course and the revised extension of the application deadline.The Commissioner CET Cell Maharashtra, in an official notification, stated: "Since principals of colleges of education BEd (General & Special) and law colleges in the state of Maharashtra had urged for extension to online form filling dates of BEd and LLB three-year courses, hence extension to form filling is being given."According to the official notification, the exam dates for the BEd and LLB three-year courses will remain the same. Any changes to the same will be notified on the official website: http://cetcell.mahacet.org/MAH MBA CET 2020: Result to Be Declared After Coronavirus Lockdown