Maharashtra CET 2021: Results Expected To Be Declared Today
Students should be able to check their Maharashtra CET 2021 results on mahacet.org.
According to latest reports, the Maharashtra CET 2021 Result is expected to be released on Wednesday, 20 October 2021. While the State Common Entrance Test Cell has not released any official time for the declaration of results, candidates are advised to regularly check the official website of the CET at mahacet.org to check their respective results.
The answer key is also expected to be released once the Maharashtra CET 2021 Exam Result is declared. Candidates must note that the Final Answer Key is prepared after considering the objections raised on the preliminary answer key.
Please check below for five easy steps to check your Maharashtra CET 2021 Result
Maharashtra CET 2021: How To Check Your Result?
Visit the official website of CET at mahacet.org
Navigate to the notification that says 'MAH MBA/MMS result' on the homepage
You shall be navigated to a new page that would display .pdf file
Move to page 2 to find your name/roll number to check your result
Check your CET score and remarks provided against you name
Download the pdf file and take a printout for future reference
In the absence of any official confirmation on the declaration of results, candidates must regularly check the official website of CET mentioned above.
