Maharashtra CET 2020 Exam to Be Conducted in October: Report
Nearly 5.5 lakh students have registered for the Maharashtra CET 2020 exam this year.
Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education minister, Uday Samant, on Wednesday, 2 September, announced that the department is aiming to conduct the Common Entrance Test (CET) between 1-15 October, reported The Indian Express.
“Once a decision on final-year exams is announced, we will announce dates for CET as well. We plan to conduct the CET exam between 1 and 15 October,” Samant said.
The state department had announced, on 31 August, that the majority of non-agricultural universities in the state have asked the government to request the University Grants Commission to allow conducting final-year exams and announcing results by 31 October.
The Maharashtra CET is conducted for admission to engineering and pharmacy courses, among others, in state-based colleges. Nearly 5.5 lakh students have registered for the exam this year.
The Maharashtra CET 2020 exam was first scheduled to be held in July-August but was postponed due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in the state.
Samant added that once the meeting between vice chancellors and the state education department is conducted, a report will be presented to the state disaster management authority, to oversee the final dates for final-year exams and the Maharashtra CET exam.
