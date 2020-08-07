Maharashtra Adopts Google G Suite Tools to Enable Remote Learning

Google India Vice-President and Country Head Sanjay Gupta said since the COVID-19 outbreak, over 32 crore children have been hit by school closures, making access to quality education even more critical.

"This collaboration builds upon our commitment to create useful tools that make information accessible over the internet, so that teachers and students continue to benefit from it," he added.

Gupta said that this month, the Maharashtra government rolled out a survey asking teachers to register for the first batch of training programmes and out of the 7,00,000 educators across the state, Google received 1,50,000 sign-ups in less than 48 hours.