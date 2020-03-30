MAH MBA CET 2020: Result to Be Declared After Coronavirus Lockdown

The Maharashtra government has deferred the announcement of the MAH MBA CET result 2020. The MBA results were scheduled to be announced on 31 March 2020. According to reports, the new dates of results are likely to be declared after the 21-day, pan-India lockdown due to the coronavirus spread in the country.

The release of the results of several government exams and government recruitment admit cards has also been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak in India.