MAH MBA CET 2020: Result to Be Declared After Coronavirus Lockdown
The Maharashtra government has deferred the announcement of the MAH MBA CET result 2020. The MBA results were scheduled to be announced on 31 March 2020. According to reports, the new dates of results are likely to be declared after the 21-day, pan-India lockdown due to the coronavirus spread in the country.
The release of the results of several government exams and government recruitment admit cards has also been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak in India.
Results Postponed Due To Coronavirus Outbreak
The result has been postponed for some time due to the lockdown caused by coronavirus spread in India. The examination was conducted on 14-15 March 2020. The result of MAH MBA CET will be released on the official website of Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell - cetcell.mahacet.org.
How to Check MAH MBA CET 2020 Result?
- Visit the official website of Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell - cetcell.mahacet.org.
- Click on the link to the result provided on the homepage.
- A new window will open.
- Enter the requested details here and submit.
- Your result will appear on the screen as soon as you submit it.
- You can then check and download the result for future reference.
This entrance exam was conducted through a computer-based test (CBT). Applicants who clear this examination are eligible to get admission in more than 330 MBA colleges in Maharashtra state as well as outside.
The central government is taking all possible steps to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The state governments had earlier closed schools and colleges till 31 March to maintain social distancing. However, later on, 24 March, PM Modi announced a nation-wide lockdown till 14 April 2020.
