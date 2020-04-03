MAH CET 2020: Application Form Last Date Extended To 20 April
Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET) CELL has extended the date of application deadline due to the nationwide lockdown in the country.
The official notification on the department's website said, "In view of the total lockdown imposed due to the COVID-19 scare and precautionary measures imposed, some candidates who are dependent on cybercafe services for filling the online applications have requested CET CELL for extension of form filing date,”
- MAH B.P.Ed CET 2020: Earlier the last date to apply was 7 April, which has now been extended to 20 April 2020. The exams will be held on 11 May.
- MAH - B.Ed.-M.Ed. Integrated Course CET-2020: The last date to apply was 3 April, which is now extended to 20 April 2020.
- MAH - M.P.Ed CET2020: Earlier the last date to apply was 7 April, which is now extended to 20 April.
- MAH - B.A/B.Sc. B.Ed. Integrated Course CET-2020: Earlier the last date to apply was 13 April, which is now extended to 20 April 2020.
- MAH - M.Ed. CET2020: The last date for the application form was 8 April, which is now extended to 20 April 2020.
In the view of the coronavirus outbreak in India, many school exams, college entrances and exam results have been postponed. Exams like JEE Mains, IBPS Clerk Mains Result, NEET UG has been postponed due to the 21-day lockdown in the country.
CBSE recently announced the promotion of students of class 1 to 8 without appearing for the final exams. All these measures are being taken to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
