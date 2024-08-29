MAH CET 2024 Second Entrance Test Result Released; Details Here

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell (MAH CET) conducted the second entrance exam for BMS, BBA, BCA, and Pharm programs on 4 August 2024. All the students who appeared for the entrance examination can visit the official website cetcell.mahacet.org to check and download their results.
The MAH CET 2024 will start registration for the Common Admission Process (CAP) for admission to the programmes on 29 August 2024, and will end on 6 September 2024. The provisional merit list will be issued on 9 September 2024, and the students will have two days to submit objections against it. The final merit list will be announced on 13 September 2024.
How To Check MAH CET 2024 Second Entrance Test Result?
The students are advised to visit the official website cetcell.mahacet.org to check and download their results.
They can click on the MAH CET 2024 Second Entrance Test Result link.
Enter their registration number, date of birth, and other required details.
The MAH CET 2024 result will be displayed on the screen.
The students are also advised to download and keep the result for future reference.
Around 49,225 candidates appeared for the second entrance examination, which was conducted on 4 August 2024. Around 55,000 students appeared for the initial test on 29 May 2024. The MAH CET is conducted to facilitate admissions in engineering, management, pharmacy, agriculture, law, medical, AYUSH and fine arts in Maharashtra. Students seeking admission to these professional courses are advised to keep an eye on the MAH CET official website for any updates.
