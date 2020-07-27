No Legal Hurdles for Govt to Enact OBC Reservations Law: Madras HC
The decision should be taken preferably with three months, the Madras High Court suggested.
The Madras High Court has directed the central government to constitute a committee with the Tamil Nadu health department officials for providing OBC reservations in All India Quota medical seats in non-central institutions from next year.
The court stated that the matter of implementation will have to be resolved by the centre and state government with the participation of the Medical Council of India. It clarified that the decisions taken will not apply to the present academic year.
There were strong disagreements from the Medical Council of India (MCI) that only the Supreme Court can rule on the issue of OBC reservations. Responding to this, the court stated, “When the Medical Council of India does not oppose reservations in the all India quota in medical seats in central institutions, it cannot oppose it in non-central institutions as well.”
The decision should be taken preferably with three months, it suggested.
The state opposition parties have, meanwhile, been strongly condemning the inaction on the implementation of the OBC reservations.
Earlier in July, the court had informed that it would be issuing orders on 27 July regarding a plea against the Centre’s decision of not granting fifty percent quota to OBCs in medical seats surrendered by Tamil Nadu in all-India quota, AIQ for UG, PG and dental courses in 2020-21.
The state government and opposition parties have also filed a petition seeking fifty percent reservation for OBCs in medical and dental seats surrendered to the All India Quota (AIQ) every year.
Last week, the Supreme Court had asked Madras High Court to expedite the process of taking up the pleas, including the one from the state.
