No Legal Hurdles for Govt to Enact OBC Reservations Law: Madras HC

The Madras High Court has directed the central government to constitute a committee with the Tamil Nadu health department officials for providing OBC reservations in All India Quota medical seats in non-central institutions from next year.

The court stated that the matter of implementation will have to be resolved by the centre and state government with the participation of the Medical Council of India. It clarified that the decisions taken will not apply to the present academic year.

There were strong disagreements from the Medical Council of India (MCI) that only the Supreme Court can rule on the issue of OBC reservations. Responding to this, the court stated, “When the Medical Council of India does not oppose reservations in the all India quota in medical seats in central institutions, it cannot oppose it in non-central institutions as well.”