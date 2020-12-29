Madhya Pradesh to Merge Govt Schools Under CM Rise Initiative
All government schools in the state within 15-km radius of each will be merged and rebuilt into bigger schools.
As part of the Madhya Pradesh CM Rise School Initiative, all government schools in the state within 15-km radius of each will be merged and rebuilt into bigger schools, hosting classes upto senior secondary.
The objective of the CM Rise school initiative is to impart education to state school students at par with the central educational boards including Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE).
The new schools are proposed to be built with modern facilities including smart classrooms, external exposure in the form of school excursions, inter-school activities and career development.
Teachers and students who are currently associated with the individual schools will be appointed and enrolled under the same school.
The plan will be implemented in two phases – in the first phase, schools built within a radius of 3 and 5 km will be merged, including 5 primary and 8 middle level schools with 1,248 students and 25 teachers.
In the second phase schools built within 10 km will also be merged, which comprises of 13 primary and 3 middle schools involving 710 students and 32 teachers.
According to Madhya Pradesh School Education Minister Indersingh Parmar, the merger of schools will save time on inspection of small schools and streamline the process for students. This would further save expenditure on education and help with utilising funds to develop modern technologies.
