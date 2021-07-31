MP Varsity Withdraws From Webinar After ABVP's Protest, Police Caution

Meanwhile, the university registrar on Thursday wrote to a professor of the Department of Anthropology to get the approval of the Education Ministry for conducting the webinar, and called for postponing the event if no administrative approval was received before the event.

The professor wrote to the ministry the same day, but purportedly received no response, leading to the withdrawal from the event.

"I have withdrawn from the collaboration with US University to hold the webinar. With this, the India chapter is closed. I received a letter from the varsity administration to go ahead only after administrative approval from the ministry of education," the professor, Rajesh Gautam, was quoted as saying by News18.

The webinar was eventually held on Friday, but without the participation of the MP university.