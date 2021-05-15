Amid COVID Surge, MP Board Cancels Class 10 Exam, Defers Class 12

The School Education Department of Madhya Pradesh on Friday, 14 May, announced the cancellation of Class 10 board exam 2021. It also postponed Class 12 board exams till further notice.

The decision has been taken due to the surge in daily COVID-19 cases in the state.

The School Education Department, Madhya Pradesh shared this information on its Twitter handle. "Keeping in view the severity of corona infection, the Board of Secondary Education will not conduct the 10th examination," it said.

However, new schedule for Class 12 board exam has not been announced yet by Board of Secondary Education. It will be announced later after reviewing the COVID-19 pandemic situation. "In the event of corona infection becoming normal, information will be given 20 days before the commencement of these examinations," read the notification.