The Madhya Pradesh Board has released the revised timetable for the 2020 Class 12 board examinations. The examinations will be conducted in two phases. It begins from 9 June and concludes on 15 June.The students can download the new timetable from the MP board website. Added precautions will be taken to ensure students don't fall ill. Parents have been advised to ensure that their child is fit and is not having fever, flu, cough etc. The board has also given strict instructions to maintain social distancing and ensure compulsory usage of masks by students while taking the exam.Pending CBSE Board Exams to be Held at 15,000 Centres: HRD MinUnion HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal “Nishank” announced on Monday, 25 May, that the CBSE will be conducting the pending Class 10 and 12 board examinations at 15,000 centres instead of the 3,000 centres that were initially planned, said a report by PTI.The exams had to be postponed after the nationwide lockdown was imposed by the government on 25 March. The exams will now be held between 1 and 15 July. This is to ensure that there is enough space between students, and the social distancing norms are followed. This will also minimise travel.‘Hygiene Protocol Must be Adhered’: Health Min on CBSE 2020 Exams