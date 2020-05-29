The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) on Thursday, 28 May, released the MP Board Class 12 exams revised timetable for the pending examinations. The revised timetable includes two subjects which were missed in the earlier timetable released on 20 May.The pending exams will commence on 9 June 2020 and conclude on 16 June 2020, as compared to the previous timetable. The detailed subject wise timetable for the MP Board Class 12 pending exams can be found below:The students can download the new timetable from the MP board website. Added precautions will be taken to ensure students don't fall ill. Parents have been advised to ensure that their child is fit and is not having a fever, flu, cough, etc. The board has also given strict instructions to maintain social distancing and ensure the compulsory usage of masks by students while taking examsUnion HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal “Nishank” announced on Monday, 25 May, that the CBSE will be conducting the pending Class 10 and 12 board examinations at 15,000 centres instead of the 3,000 centres that were initially planned, said a report by PTI.The exams had to be postponed after the nationwide lockdown was imposed by the government on 25 March. The exams will now be held between 1 and 15 July. This is to ensure that there is enough space between students, and the social distancing norms are followed. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.