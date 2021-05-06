Lucknow University Registration Date Extended for Various Courses

The University of Lucknow (LU) has extended the last date to apply for several courses in the university and in university-affiliated colleges. Eligible candidates who want to apply for the same can do it on the university's official website: lkouniv.ac.in

The decision has been taken due to hardships faced by candidates because of the worsening COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country. The University of Lucknow has decided to extend the online application date for various courses, said LU.

Earlier, the last date to apply for PhD was 3 May, which has now been extended to 15 May 2021. Last application date of many other programmes has also been extended. A detailed list for the same is given below.