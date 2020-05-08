The Law School Admission Council on Friday, 8 May, announced that the LSAT India entrance examination will be administered online for the first time ever due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Student will be able to take the exam from their home or a location of their choice without the worry of health and safety.“The worldwide pandemic COVID-19 has clearly had a profound impact on how we live and on how business is conducted around the world. But we know, too, that it is acutely affecting the academic pursuits of millions of students everywhere,” Kellye Testy, LASC President and CEO in a statement on Friday.According to the statement, LSAC has partners with Pearson VUE (Virtual University Enterprises) to administer the LSAT-India 2020 examination.“The test delivery system has technical features that ensure the transparency, convenience, and integrity of the testing process, without sacrificing security,” Testy said.LSAT India 2020 Examination DatesLSAT India 2020 examinations will be conducted on 14 June. The earlier pen and paper examinations which were scheduled on 7 June 2020, reported Jagran Josh.The Law School Admission Council also insists that a data forensic programme will be implemented to make sure the standards of the tests are maintained while the online exams are conducted.Procedure of the LSAT India 2020 ExaminationAccording to a Hindustan Times report, before appearing for the examinations, each of the candidates will be required to complete the virtual check-in process which includes enhanced identification and authentication procedures for the candidates.After completing the identification process the candidates will be able to take the test using the secured browser. A web camera will record the examinations which will be provided using the AI-Assisted technology. In case a candidate is found cheating, the examinations will be considered invalid.Information related to the procedure of taking the online examinations will be sent individually to the candidates after the registration process is completed.(With inputs from Jagran Josh and Hindustan Times)