LSAT 2021 Postponed to 14 June Due to Delayed CBSE Exams
The exam which will be held online, was earlier slated to begin from 10 May.
The Law School Admission Test (LSAT) 2021 will not be held in May and has been postponed to 14 June, the Law School Admission Council (LSAC) announced on Wednesday, 27 January.
The exam, that was earlier scheduled on 10 May, has been postponed in the wake of the Central Board of Secondary Education dates, which too have been pushed back and will now be held between 4 to 10 June.
“Due to the ongoing pandemic, the LSAT-India will be administered through an online test delivery system utilising artificial intelligence-assisted remote proctoring to secure the integrity and validity of the test.”LSAC statement.
However, students who wish to take LSAT 2021 before their board exams can appear for it in March and registration for this session will begin on 3 February and go on till 14 March.
An aspirant appearing for the test in March can also appear for the June exam and the best of the two scores will be preferred for college admissions.
While students who register for the test before 12 February 2021 will have to pay a registration fee of 3,499 per test, students who register after the above-mentioned date will have to shell out Rs 300 more and have to pay 3,799 per test.
