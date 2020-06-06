The COVID-19 pandemic has brought the entire world to a halt and a lot of us have suddenly have a lot of spare time. Searching ways to be productive during these times is a constant habit for everyone staying at home. Fortunately, Google recently rolled out a lot of free courses for beginners and professionals to help people acquire new skills and also improve existing ones. Whether you have a background in IT, management or even want to start a new business, Google has provided courses and certifications for all subsets.Here are the top 5 Google certifications available for free on the learning platforms Coursera and Udemy:Data Engineering with Google Cloud Professional CertificateThis is a beginner level course for people interested in information technology and is aimed at data engineering roles. The course covers infrastructure and services by the Google Cloud Platform,If you are in a data engineering role or are interested in learning more about the field, this is the perfect course for you. The course duration is 4 months and is available on the platform Coursera for free.Reliable Google Cloud Infrastructure: Design and ProcessThis course aims to equip students with design patterns to build reliable solutions on the Google Cloud platform. The course is structured through a combination of presentations and activities, and also illustrates the balance required between business and technical specifications for a Google Cloud project. This is a short course of only 8 hours and is available on the platform Coursera for free.Google Analytics Certification: Become Certified & Earn MoreGoogle Analytics is the new in-demand course. This course helps the aspirants pass the Google Analytics Certification with 200+ sample questions. The tutors will also provide downloadable PDF that contains Top 50 Google Analytics terms that you need to know. It is a short-term course for the beginners to start learning the basics of analytics. This course is an on-demand video service and is only for 2 hours. It’s available on Udemy.Google Cloud Platform Fundamentals: Core InfrastructureThis course is great if you want to learn about important concepts and terminologies when it comes to Google Cloud Platforms. From Google App Engine to Cloud Storage and BigQuery, the course provides foundational learning in all stages of Google's Cloud infrastructure. The duration of the course is approximately 12 hours and it is available for free on Coursera.Google Analytics Academy CoursesGoogle’s Analytics Academy course helps students learn more about Google’s measurement tools to grow a business through data collection and analytics. This course is aimed both at beginners and advanced users. This course is only available at Google Analytics Academy's website.