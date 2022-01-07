KVPY 2022 Postponed Due To Rising COVID-19 Omicron Cases
Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) 2022 exam has been postponed due to rising Omicron cases
The national level Fellowship exam, the Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) 2022, has been postponed due to the incessant rise in COVID-19 omicron cases in several states of India.
According to the official notification released on the official website of KVPY, the KVPY Exam 2022 has been deferred until further notice.
The KVPY exam 2022 was scheduled to be conducted on 9 January 2022. In fact, till yesterday, 6 January 2022, there had been no official announcement regarding postponing the exam.
However, taking into account concerns of candidates along with the weekend curfews and other COVID-9 restrictions being imposed across India, the exam authority finally decided to postpone the exam for now.
Although candidates must note that the The Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) aptitude test will still be conducted on 9 January 2022.
The official notification pertaining to it is as follows- "KVPY Aptitude test will be conducted on 9th January 2022 as scheduled. In view of the COVID-19 situation, several states have imposed additional containment measures including curfew, candidates are advised to carry ID proof and Admit card in case of verification. Please carefully read the travel advisory and follow the norms in respective states to appear for the aptitude test on 9th January 2022."
Additionally, the KVPY 2022 admit cards have already been released so candidates are advised to download them as soon as possible from the official website of KVPY.
Therefore, for more updates on the KVPY 2022 exam, candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website of KVPY at kvpy.iisc.ernet.in , and check this space for more updates.
