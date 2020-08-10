Karnataka KSEEB Class 10 Result 2020 Will Be Out Today

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) Class 10 SSLC 2020 results will be released on Monday, 10 August, 2020. The exams were conducted from 27 March to 9 April 2020.

However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a few papers were postponed and were conducted between 25 June and 4 July.

This year, over 8.40 lakh candidates appeared for the Karnataka SSLC exams .The schools ensured social distancing norms and other precautionary measures at the examination centres.