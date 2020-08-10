Karnataka KSEEB Class 10 Result 2020 Will Be Out Today
The results will be out on the official website kseeb.kar.nic.in
The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) Class 10 SSLC 2020 results will be released on Monday, 10 August, 2020. The exams were conducted from 27 March to 9 April 2020.
However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a few papers were postponed and were conducted between 25 June and 4 July.
This year, over 8.40 lakh candidates appeared for the Karnataka SSLC exams .The schools ensured social distancing norms and other precautionary measures at the examination centres.
All the students underwent thermal screening at the centres and were provided hand sanitizers and masks. In every classroom, only 20 students wrote their papers, reported The Hindustan Times.
In many cities, mock drills were conducted to ensure that standard operating procedures are followed all the time. Teachers were called in and were trained for thermal scanning and other checking procedures.
In 2019, the recorded pass percentage of the Karnataka SSLC results was 73.7 percent.
How to Download KSEEB SSLC Class 10 Results 2020?
- Visit the official website of the board at – kseeb.kar.nic.in
- Click on the link 'Class 10 Board Result 2020' link.
- Enter the required login details.
- The result will appear on the screen, as soon as you click on submit.
- Check and download the result for future reference.
