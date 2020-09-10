Kolkata Metro to Run Special Trains for NEET Aspirants on 13 Sept

The service on Sunday will be exclusively run for the medical entrance examinees and their guardians only. Candidates can show their NEET admit cards at metro station gates to gain access.

“No token will be issued to commuters and only printed card tickets will be issued to the bonafide students and their guardians,”said Indrani Banerjee, Kolkata Metro Railway Corporation spokesperson.

A total of 66 trains – 33 each in up and down directions – will be run on 13 September from 11 am to 7 pm from the two terminal stations, Noapara and Kavi Subhash. The service will be available every 15 minutes.