Kolkata Metro to Run Special Trains for NEET Aspirants on 13 Sept
Candidates can show their NEET admit cards at metro station gates to gain access.
Kolkata Metro Railway Corporation on Wednesday, 9 September, announced that they will be running special services for NEET UG 2020 aspirants and their guardians on Sunday, 13 September.
The service on Sunday will be exclusively run for the medical entrance examinees and their guardians only. Candidates can show their NEET admit cards at metro station gates to gain access.
“No token will be issued to commuters and only printed card tickets will be issued to the bonafide students and their guardians,”said Indrani Banerjee, Kolkata Metro Railway Corporation spokesperson.
A total of 66 trains – 33 each in up and down directions – will be run on 13 September from 11 am to 7 pm from the two terminal stations, Noapara and Kavi Subhash. The service will be available every 15 minutes.
Normal Metro Operations to Resume from 14 September
The corporation also announced that it will be resuming metro services in a graded manner from 14 September between 8 am-8 pm.
According to the new guidelines released by the corporation, an e-pass will be made available on the Metro Rail's official website or on the Pathadisha app, which needs to be booked by the passenger 12 hours prior to the journey.
Trains will stop for 30 seconds at every station, instead of 20 seconds earlier. There will be seats with cross marks to distinguish seats that are not meant to be used. Trains will run after thorough sanitisation of every rake.
The last train will start at 7 pm from both the end stations. If any station falls under the COVID-19 containment zone, it will remain closed.
Officials of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the state police will jointly screen all the passengers with valid e-passes before entering the station premises.
Only Metro Rail officials will be able to enter the stations showing their identity cards and then they can collect necessary passes.
Special passes will be issued for employees of contract agencies who work for the Kolkata Metro.
Every passenger will have to wear masks and undergo thermal screening before entering the station. Only three persons will be allowed to use the elevator at a time. No passenger will be allowed to commute by Metro if he or she is having cough or fever.
(With inputs from IANS)
