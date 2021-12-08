KMAT Result 2021 to be Announced Today: Here's How to Check

KMAT Result: Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges Association (KPPGCA) will declare the result of Karnataka Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) 2021 on Wednesday, 8 December 2021. The result is scheduled to be announced at 6 pm. Earlier, the result was scheduled to be released on 6 December, but was deferred.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their KMAT result by logging in using their roll number and date of birth on the official website of KMAT: kmatindia.com.