KMAT Result 2021 to be Announced Today: Here's How to Check
KMAT 2021 was conducted by KPPGCA in IBT and PBT modes on 28 November 2021.
KMAT Result: Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges Association (KPPGCA) will declare the result of Karnataka Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) 2021 on Wednesday, 8 December 2021. The result is scheduled to be announced at 6 pm. Earlier, the result was scheduled to be released on 6 December, but was deferred.
Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their KMAT result by logging in using their roll number and date of birth on the official website of KMAT: kmatindia.com.
How to Check KMAT 2021 Result?
Visit the official website of Karnataka Management Aptitude Test: kmatindia.com
Click on KMAT 2021 result link on the home page or click on the 'Results' tab
Enter your KMAT registered credentials and click on login/ submit
Your KMAT Results 2021 will appear on the screen
Check your result
Download and save it for future reference
KMAT 2021 result will be announced in scorecard format. Candidates shortlisted will be called for further counselling.
About KMAT
Karnataka Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) 2021 was conducted by KPPGCA (Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges Association) for admission to 189+ AICTE approved/ University affiliated Management Institutes in Karnataka. KMAT 2021 is open to candidates from all parts of India and abroad.
For more details, candidates can check the official website of KMAT.
