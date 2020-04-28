The Kerala State Education Department on Tuesday, 28 April, confirmed that it will conduct the Secondary School Living Certification (SSLC) exam and 10+2 examinations of Kerala board one week from the phase two lockdown ending on 3 May, reported Jagran Josh.The final decision will be based on the state status regarding the spread of the COVID-19 cases. The examinations will be planned based on the normalcy of the situation once the lockdown ends on 3 May.The state board had earlier announced that it will be promoting all class 8 and 9 students and not conduct any term-end examinations.Kerala University to Conduct Exams in Second Week of MayKerala University has also announced that it will conduct examinations in the second week of May, read the Jagran Josh report.The decision to conduct examinations was made after a meeting of the examination monitoring committee was conducted which was chaired by the University Vice-Chancellor VP Mahadevan Pillai.The university examination timetable will not be released before 3 May until state authorities have given permission to conduct the exams. Universities will also wait for public transport services to restart operations.(With inputs from Jagran Josh)