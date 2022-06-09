Kerala SSLC Results 2022 Expected Tomorrow: How To Check Class 10th Result

The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, is expected to announce the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC)/Class 10th exam 2022 result on Friday, 10 June 2022. However, V Sivankutty, the Education Minister of Kerala, recently said that the Class 10 results would be declared by 15 June, and the Class 12th (+2) results would be announced by 20 June, reported Indian Express.

The Kerala Board has not yet confirmed the exact date of declaration of the results. Therefore, all students who appeared for the Kerala SSLC 2022 exam are advised to keep a regular check on the official websites of Kerala exam result: keralapareekshabhavan.in and keralaresults.nic.in. Some other websites like sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.itschool.gov.in, etc, will also host Kerala Class 10th results, reported Careers360.