Kerala SSLC Results 2022 Expected Tomorrow: How To Check Class 10th Result
This year, Kerala Board Class 10th SSLC exams were conducted from 31 March to 29 April 2022.
The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, is expected to announce the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC)/Class 10th exam 2022 result on Friday, 10 June 2022. However, V Sivankutty, the Education Minister of Kerala, recently said that the Class 10 results would be declared by 15 June, and the Class 12th (+2) results would be announced by 20 June, reported Indian Express.
The Kerala Board has not yet confirmed the exact date of declaration of the results. Therefore, all students who appeared for the Kerala SSLC 2022 exam are advised to keep a regular check on the official websites of Kerala exam result: keralapareekshabhavan.in and keralaresults.nic.in. Some other websites like sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.itschool.gov.in, etc, will also host Kerala Class 10th results, reported Careers360.
Here are some details on how to check Kerala SSLC 10th result online?
How To Check Kerala SSLC Result 2022?
Visit the official website of Kerala Board: keralapareekshabhavan.in or keralaresults.nic.in.
Click on SSLC result link on the homepage.
You will be directed to a new webpage.
Enter your registered credentials and login.
Your Kerala board Class 10th 2022 result will appear on the screen.
Check your marks.
Download and save it for future use.
The Kerala Board SSLC marksheets are likely to be available at the respective schools of students.
Check this space regularly for further updates about Kerala SSLC Class 10 result.
