Kerala KEAM 2021 Registration Commences: Here’s How to Apply
The Commission for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala on Tuesday, 1 June, commenced the application process of Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) 2021 entrance exam.
Eligible candidates who want to apply for KEAM 2021 can do it on CEE's official website: cee.kerala.gov.in
Last date to apply for KEAM 2021 is 21 June 2021. Whereas, candidates can upload other required certificates/documents till 30 June.
How To Apply For KEAM 2021
- Visit CEE's official website: cee.kerala.gov.in
- Click on the link 'KEAM 2021 - Online Application'
- You will be directed to a new webpage
- Click on ‘Registration' and read the instructions carefully
- Then click on ‘Proceed for Registration'
- Enter your important details and register
- Login using your registered credentials
- Fill the application form and upload the required documents
- Pay the application fee and submit
As per the official website, KEAM is conducted for admission to Engineering, Architecture, MBBS, BDS, Homoeo, Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani, Agriculture, Forestry, Veterinary, Fisheries, and Pharmacy courses in Kerala.
Candidates who have passed Kerala Higher Secondary Examination (HSE) or its equivalent with at least 45 percent marks with mathematics and physics as compulsory subjects and chemistry as optional (which is to be substituted with biotechnology or computer science or biology), are eligible to apply and appear for the KEAM. Individuals from ST/SC/SEBC/PwD will be given relaxation of 5 percent for marks, reported Indian Express.
For more details regarding KEAM 2021, candidates can check its official prospectus.
