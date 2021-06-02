Kerala KEAM 2021 Registration Commences: Here’s How to Apply

As per the official website, KEAM is conducted for admission to Engineering, Architecture, MBBS, BDS, Homoeo, Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani, Agriculture, Forestry, Veterinary, Fisheries, and Pharmacy courses in Kerala.

Candidates who have passed Kerala Higher Secondary Examination (HSE) or its equivalent with at least 45 percent marks with mathematics and physics as compulsory subjects and chemistry as optional (which is to be substituted with biotechnology or computer science or biology), are eligible to apply and appear for the KEAM. Individuals from ST/SC/SEBC/PwD will be given relaxation of 5 percent for marks, reported Indian Express.

For more details regarding KEAM 2021, candidates can check its official prospectus.

(With inputs from Indian Express)