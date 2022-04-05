KCET 2022 Registration to Begin Today: Here's How to Fill Application Form
Last date to fill KCET 2022 application from is 20 April 2022.
Registrations for Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 is scheduled to begin from Tuesday, 05 April 2022. The exam will be conducted by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA).
Eligible candidates willing to apply for KCET 2022, can fill the application form for the same on the official website of KEA: kea.kar.nic.in.
Last date to apply for KCET 2022 is 20 April 2022. Candidates will be allowed to edit their application forms from 02-06 May 2022.
KCET 2022: Exam Date
KCET 2022 exam is scheduled to be held on 16, 17 and 18 June 2022. Admit card for the same will be available for download from 30 May.
Biology and Mathematics: 16 June 2022
Physics and Chemistry: 17 June 2022
Kannada language Test only for Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga candidates will be conducted on 18 June 2022.
KCET 2022: How to Fill Application Form?
Visit the official website of KEA: kea.kar.nic.in
Click on KCET 2022 registration link on the homepage
Enter all the relevant information and register your self
Login using your registered credentials
Fill up the application form and upload the required documents
Submit the form and pay the application fees
Save the confirmation page for future reference
About KCET
KCET exam is conducted for admission to engineering, technology, BPharma, Pharma-D, naturopath and yoga, agriculture (farm science), and veterinary courses in government / university / private aided / private un-aided professional educational institutions in the state of Karnataka.
Check this space regularly for further updates about KCET 2022.
