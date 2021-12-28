KCET 2021: Second Extended Round Seat Allotment Results Declared
Candidates can check their KCET 2021 second extended round seat allotment results on cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
The Karnataka Examination Authority, (KEA) has released the results for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) second extended round seat allotment 2021.
Candidates who appeared for the KCET second round seat allotment and counselling need to visit the official website of KEA at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, and check their respective results.
Candidates must note that those who have been allotted seats have time only till 29 December 2021 to pay the admission fees.
These candidates with allotted seats are also required to report at their respective colleges to complete the admission process. The last date for reporting is 30 December 2021 till 05:30 pm.
The official notification read: “For admission to Engineering, Architecture, Farm Science, Horticulture, Veterinary, B-Pharm, Naturopathy & Yoga, B.Sc (Honors) etc, UGCET-2021 Second Extended Round seat allotment results seats has been hosted on the KEA Website for the information of the candidates. Seat allotted candidates can pay the fees and report to the allotted colleges.”
Here is how you can check your KCET 2021 second extended round seat allotment results.
KCET 2021: Second Round Extended Round Seat Allotment 2021: How to Check Results
Visit the official website of Karnataka Examination Authority at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
Navigate to the ‘latest announcement’ section present on the home page.
Click on the link that reads 'KCET 2nd Extended Round Seat Allotment 2021'
Enter your official login credentials such as CET number to log in.
Your KCET second extended round seat allotment result shall be displayed on your screen.
Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.
For more information on the KCET 2nd Extended Round Seat Allotment 2021, please check this space regularly and visit the official website of KCET mentioned above.
