Amid COVID Surge, KCET 2021 Exam Postponed
Now, KCET 2021 exam will be conducted from 28 to 30 August 2021.
The Karnataka Government of Wednesday, 12 May, decided to postpone Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2021. The decision was announced by Dr C N Ashwathnarayan on his twitter handle.
The exam was scheduled to be conducted from 7 to 9 July.
The decision of postponement has been taken due to the rescheduling of the Karnataka 2nd PUC examination and also in the wake of the surge in daily COVID-19 cases in the state.
The official notification reads, "Due to postponement of annual 2021 2nd PUC examinations and by considering the rising of Covid-19 cases in the state, Common Entrance Test-2021 scheduled to be held on 07-07-2021 and 08-07-2021 and Kannada Language Test on 09-07-2021 has been postponed."
However, the KCET 2021 exam is now scheduled to be conducted from 28 to 30 August 2021. It will be conducted in two shifts at 10:30 am and 02:30 pm.
Biology (1st shift) and Mathematics (2nd shift) exams will be held on 28 August and Physics (1st shift) and Chemistry (2nd shift) exams will be conducted on 29 August. Kannada language test for Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga candidates will be conducted from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm on 30 August 2021.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.