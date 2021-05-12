Amid COVID Surge, KCET 2021 Exam Postponed

The exam was scheduled to be conducted from 7 to 9 July.

The decision of postponement has been taken due to the rescheduling of the Karnataka 2nd PUC examination and also in the wake of the surge in daily COVID-19 cases in the state.

The official notification reads, "Due to postponement of annual 2021 2nd PUC examinations and by considering the rising of Covid-19 cases in the state, Common Entrance Test-2021 scheduled to be held on 07-07-2021 and 08-07-2021 and Kannada Language Test on 09-07-2021 has been postponed."