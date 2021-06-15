KCET 2021 Application Process Begins, Here’s How to Apply
KCET 2021 exam will be conducted on 28 and 29 August.
The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) on Tuesday, 15 June, commenced the registration process of Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2021.
Candidates who want to apply for the same can do it on KEA's official website: kea.kar.nic.in.
Last date to submit KCET 2021 application form is 10 July. Admit cards for the same will be available to download from 13 August.
- 28 August - Biology and Mathematics
- 29 August - Physics and Chemistry
Kannada language Test only for Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga candidates will be conducted on 30 August 2021.
How to Apply for KCET 2021
- Go to KEA's official website: kea.kar.nic.in
- Click on '15-06 UGCET-2021 Online Application'
- You will be directed to a new webpage
- Click on 'New User'
- Register using your important details
- Login using your registered credentials
- Fill up the application form and upload the required documents
- Submit the form and pay the application fee
KCET exam is being conducted for admission to engineering, technology, BPharma, Pharma-D, naturopath and yoga, agriculture (farm science), and veterinary courses in government / university / private aided / private un-aided professional educational institutions in the state of Karnataka.
For more details on KCET 2021, candidates can check the information brochure on the official website: kea.kar.nic.in.
