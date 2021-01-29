Karnataka to Conduct SSLC Exam from 14 June, Check Time Table

Karnataka Board Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Board(Class 10) examinations are scheduled to start from14 June for academic year 2020-21.

According to the dates announced by the Education Ministry, the exams for SSLC students this year will begin on 14 June and will end on 25 June.

Education minister S Suresh Kumar said that students can submit their objections regarding this tentative time table from 28 January to 26 February. All the objections should be addressed to The Director (Exams), Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board, 6th Cross, Malleswaram, Bengaluru - 560 003.

Download time table for SSLC Exam 2021.

Classes for students of 9th Standard to 1st Pre-University Course (PUC) or Class 11 will commence from 1 February. The classes for students of 10th to PUC II (Class 12) will begin on full day basis from 1 February. And the classes for students of 6-8 Std under the Vidyagama programme will continue as before, the minister said.