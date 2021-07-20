Karnataka PUC 2nd Year Result Declared, Here's How to Check It

The Government of Karnataka on Tuesday, 20 July, declared the result of the second year Pre-University Certificate (PUC) or Class 12 result. The result was announced through a press conference at 4 PM. The result was made accessible to students online at 4:30 PM.

Students who were enrolled to appear/ re-appear for 2nd year PU exam can check their result at the official website: karresults.nic.in.