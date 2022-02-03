Karnataka PUC 2 Exam 2022 Sample Papers Released: Check Steps To Download
Candidates can download the Karanataka PUC 2 exam 2022 sample papers on pue.kar.nic.in
The sample papers and examination date for Karnataka PUC 2 Exam 2022, has been released by the Karnataka Department of Pre-University Education on 3 February 2022.
Thus, candidates who are going to be appearing for the examination can visit the official website pue.kar.nic.in and download the sample papers.
According to the timetable released for the Karnataka PUC 2 Exams 2022, the examinations are set to commence on 16 April 2022 and continue till 4 May 2022.
Additionally, all the examinations shall be conducted in an offline mode. Reports suggest that the examinations will also be held in the morning, from 10:15 am to 01:30 pm.
Besides this, candidates must note that the announcement regarding the release of the sample papers for Karnataka PUC 2 Exams 2022 was made by the Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh on his official Twitter handle.
In addition, all students must note that the sample papers released are meant for 42 subjects. Therefore, candidates can download them according to the subjects they had opted for.
Please see a simple step by step procedure given below to download the Karnataka PUC 2 Exams 2022 sample papers
Karnataka PUC 2 Exams 2022: How To Download Sample Papers
Visit the official website of Karnataka Department of Pre-University Education, pue.kar.nic.in.
Navigate to the link that reads, 'Model Question Papers for 2021-22', on the homepage.
Click on the subject you wish to view the sample paper for.
You will be redirected to a new page with a PDF file.
Download it and take a printout if you wish.
Candidates must note that these sample papers are only released to enhance students' preparation and practice for the class 12 examinations. However, in case any student comes across any error, they may raise their objections on or before 5 February 2022 on dpuemqp@gmail.com.
