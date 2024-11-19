Karnataka NEET UG 2024 Special Stray Vacancy Round Schedule Out: Check Details

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has announced the NEET UG 2024 special stray vacancy round schedule on its website. The seat matrix and fee structure for the round will be available today, 19 November 2024.

Candidates who have not been allotted a medical seat in any of the previous KEA rounds or have surrendered their allotted seat by forfeiting the caution deposit can participate in this special round. Candidates who have been allotted dental seats in previous rounds can only apply for medical seats in this round and not for dental seats again.