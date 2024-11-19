Karnataka NEET UG 2024 Special Stray Vacancy Round Schedule Out: Check Details

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has announced the NEET UG 2024 special stray vacancy round schedule on its website. The seat matrix and fee structure for the round will be available today, 19 November 2024.
Candidates who have not been allotted a medical seat in any of the previous KEA rounds or have surrendered their allotted seat by forfeiting the caution deposit can participate in this special round. Candidates who have been allotted dental seats in previous rounds can only apply for medical seats in this round and not for dental seats again.
The application process for the special stray vacancy round will be open from 20 to 22 November 2024. Candidates can pay the course fee for medical and dental programs through online payment methods or by downloading the challan. The provisional and final seat allotment results will be announced on 25 and 26 November 2024, respectively.
Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2024: Important Dates
19 November 2024: Display of seat matrix and fee structure.
20 to 22 November 2024: Fee payment for Medical/Dental courses via challan or online mode.
25 November 2024: Provisional seat allotment results will be announced.
26 November 2024: Final seat allotment results will be declared.
