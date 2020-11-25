Karnataka NEET First Seat Allotment Result Declared, Details Here
Karnataka NEET counselling candidates can check the NEET first seat allotment result online at kea.kar.nic.in.
Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) on Wednesday, 25 November, announced the NEET UG first round seat allotment results. A notice regarding this decision has been uploaded on the authority’s official website
How to Check Karnataka NEET First Seat Allotment Result 2020
- Visit the official website at kea.kar.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on the link to check Karnataka NEET first seat allotment result 2020,
- A new page will appear on the display screen.
- Key in your credentials and login.
- The Karnataka NEET first seat allotment result 2020 will be displayed on the screen.
NEET 2020 is held for admission in over 1.6 lakh seats in Indian medical and dental colleges. Fifteen AIIMS and two JIPMER medical colleges will also grant admission to students based on their NEET 2020 score.
