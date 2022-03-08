Hijab Row: Prohibitory Orders Around Bengaluru Schools, Colleges Till 22 March
The order bans gatherings or protests within 200-metre area of schools, PU colleges, degree colleges in Bengaluru.
Amidst tensions regarding hijab row in Karnataka, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant extended prohibitory orders in and around schools and colleges in the city by two weeks, till 22 March.
As per the order issued on Monday, 7 March, any type of gatherings or protests within a 200-metre area of schools, PU colleges, degree colleges or other similar educational institutions in Bengaluru is barred.
Muslim women in several regions of Karnataka have protested against college authorities' decision to turn them away from attending exams for wearing hijab to class.
The Commissioner of Police said that since the hijab issue had not been resolved, any possibility of holding protests over the issue can not be ruled out, and hence the order has been issued. He added that it is essential to initiate proper security measures to maintain peace and order in the city.
What the High Court Said
The Karnataka High Court, on 25 February, reserved its verdict in the batch of petitions filed by Muslim girls seeking protection of their right to wear hijabs in classrooms. This comes after 11 days of hearing the matter.
The three-judge bench, comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice JM Khazi and Justice Krishna S Dixit, was constituted to hear the hijab case.
On 10 February, the Karnataka High Court had agreed to continue hearing the pleas filed by the girls but had refused to pass an interim order that would have allowed them to continue wearing hijabs until it arrived at a final decision.
(With inputs from The News Minute)
