Karnataka Class 10 SSLC Result 2020 to be Released Soon

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will be declaring the Class 10 SSLC 2020 results today ie Monday, 3 August. The exams were conducted from 27 March to 9 April. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, few papers were postponed and were conducted between 25 June to 4 July while ensuring hygiene and safety of the students.

The State Education Minister S Suresh Kumar has recently confirmed that the Karnataka SSLC Result 2020 for Class 10 board examination is expected to be released in the first week of August. Students are requested to keep a close tab on the official website for any new announcements regarding the results.

This year, over 8.40 lakh candidates appeared for the Karnataka SSLC exams .The schools ensured social distancing norms and other precautionary measures at the examination centres.