Karnataka Class 10 SSLC Result 2020 to be Released Soon
This year, over 8.40 lakh candidates appeared for the Karnataka SSLC examinations.
The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will be declaring the Class 10 SSLC 2020 results today ie Monday, 3 August. The exams were conducted from 27 March to 9 April. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, few papers were postponed and were conducted between 25 June to 4 July while ensuring hygiene and safety of the students.
The State Education Minister S Suresh Kumar has recently confirmed that the Karnataka SSLC Result 2020 for Class 10 board examination is expected to be released in the first week of August. Students are requested to keep a close tab on the official website for any new announcements regarding the results.
All the students underwent thermal screening at the centres and were provided hand sanitizers and masks. In every classroom, only 20 students wrote their papers, reported The Hindustan Times.
In many cities, mock drills were conducted to ensure that standard operating procedures are followed all the time. Teachers were called in and were trained for thermal scanning and other checking procedures.
In 2019, the recorded pass percentage of the Karnataka SSLC results was 73.7 percent. Srujana and Naganjali secured the top positions by getting 625/625 each in Karnataka SSLC Result 2020.
How to Download KSEEB SSLC Class 10 Results 2020?
- Visit the official website of the board at – kseeb.kar.nic.in
- Click on the link 'Class 10 Board Result 2020' link.
- Enter the required login details.
- The result will appear on the screen, as soon as you click on submit.
- Check and download the result for future reference.
