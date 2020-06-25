The Karnataka Education board has begun conducting the pending class 10 examinations from Thursday, 25 June. The state decided to go ahead with conducting the exams after administrating several mock drills and inspections. The exams will be conducted from 25 June to 4 July.“We have taken this decision in the interest of students that too after consulting experts, opposition leaders and others. We have made all necessary arrangements and are following the standard operating procedure given by the health department.”Teachers and school staff were trained for thermal scanning and other health procedures. Local police has also been appointed to manage any crowd and avoid large gatherings near the test centres.Recently, the long pending pre-university (PU) II board exam for the English paper was held across Karnataka on Thursday as per the extended lockdown guidelines like wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.