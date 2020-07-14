Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2020 to be Declared at 11:30 am Today
Students can also check their results by sending KAR12 Registration Number and send it to 56263.
The Karnataka Pre-University Education (PUE) or 2nd PU Class 12 exam results will be announced on Tuesday,14 July, at 11:30 am. Students who have appeared for the exam can check their results on the website-karresults.nic.in
Students need to secure at least 35 percent marks to clear the PUC exam. A minimum of 70 marks in the language papers and 30 marks each in individual subjects for a total of 210 out of 600 marks are required to be declared pass.
The overall passing percentage in 2019 was 61.73 percent. Science students had recorded 66.58 passing percentage, commerce had 66.39 and arts had 50.53. Udupi was the best performing district in 2019.
How to Check 2nd Karnataka PUC Results 2020?
- Go to the official website - karresults.nic.in
- On the home page, click the link that says '2nd PUC Result 2020 Karnataka'
- The online KAR PUC result 2020 window will appear on the screen
- Enter your registration number in the appropriate field
- Hit on the 'Submit' button and your 2nd PUC result Karnataka 2020 will be displayed on the screen
