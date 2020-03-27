Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2020 Postponed Due to COVID-19 Outbreak

The Karnataka Pre-University Examination Board has postponed the result of the first Pre-University Course (PUC) exam 2020. The result was expected today, 27 March 2020, as per an official notification by the board.

However, due to the spread of coronavirus in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared a complete lockdown for a period of three weeks on 24 March. The lockdown started on 25 March and will end on 14 March.

The director of the Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka confirmed the notification of the postponement of Karnataka 1st PUC exam result 2020. He also said that the evaluation process of the examination has been completed but the result is yet to be announced and is still pending.