Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2020 Postponed Due to COVID-19 Outbreak
The Karnataka Pre-University Examination Board has postponed the result of the first Pre-University Course (PUC) exam 2020. The result was expected today, 27 March 2020, as per an official notification by the board.
However, due to the spread of coronavirus in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared a complete lockdown for a period of three weeks on 24 March. The lockdown started on 25 March and will end on 14 March.
The director of the Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka confirmed the notification of the postponement of Karnataka 1st PUC exam result 2020. He also said that the evaluation process of the examination has been completed but the result is yet to be announced and is still pending.
Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2020 Postponed
Same as Karnataka 1st PUC result 2020, the second year examination of PUC has also been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak in India. The exam was to be held on 23 March 2020.
Earlier, the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board has also postponed the SSLC exams which were scheduled from 29 March 2020, due to the precautionary measure from the COVID-19 outbreak.
How to Download Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2020?
- Visit the official website of the board - karresults.nic.in / pue.kar.nic.in.
- Click on the link 'PUC 1st Result 2020'
- A new page will open in which the user need to fill the required login credentials.
- Click on submit after entering the information.
- The Karnataka 1st PUC Result will appear on the screen.
- Check and download the result for future reference.