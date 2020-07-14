Karanataka Board Releases Class 12 2020 Exam Results, Link Below
Students who appeared for the SSLC class 12 exam can now check their result on the official website.
Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has released the result of SSLC class 12 board exam on its official website at - kseeb.kar.nic.in. Students who appeared for the SSLC class 12 exam can now check their result on the official website.
After the release of Karnataka SSLC Class 12 exam results, a heavy traffic is seen on the official website due to which students are finding it difficult to check their respective results.
In such a situation, students are advised to check the results on their Karnataka Board's other website, karresults.nic.in.
How To Download Karnataka SSLC Class 12 Board Exam Result 2020?
- Visit the official website of the board at - kseeb.kar.nic.in or karresults.nic.in.
- Click on the link 'SSLC Class 12 Board Result 2020'
- Enter the required login credentials and submit.
- After submitting, the result will appear on the screen.
- Check and download the result for future reference.
