Kanishka Mittal Tops JEE Advanced Female Category, Secures AIR 17 

The results for the Joint Entrance Examination, (JEE) Advanced 2020 were declared by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi on Monday, 5 October and Kanishka Mittal from Muradabad, Uttar Pradesh has topped the exam in the female category, securing the AIR 17.

Mittal scored 315 out of 396 marks and has been preparing for the exam for the past 2 years. She moved to Kota, Rajasthan to prepare for the same.

“I have always competed with myself. I have never compared myself with others and have always tried to better my performance in each test. I believe in myself,” reported The Indian Express quoting Mittal.

She has also secured top marks in her class 12 and class 10 board exams. In her class 12 exams, she got 98.4 percent and 99 percent in her class 10 exams.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Monday congratulated the students who passed the JEE Advanced exam. Nishank spoke to the toppers on the phone and also felicitated the National Testing Agency (NTA) for successfully conducting the examination amid the corona pandemic.

Appreciating the hard work by the students, Nishank said, "The students kept themselves mentally strong during this difficult period which is quite commendable. I congratulate them all and wish them a better future."