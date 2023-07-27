JoSAA Counselling Round 6 Seat Allotment Result 2023 Released At josaa.nic.in

JoSAA Counselling 2023 Round 6 Seat Allotment Result: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) released the result for round 6 seat allotment procedure. Candidates who had registered and participated in the seat allotment procedure can check and download the result on the official website for JoSAA 2023 at josaa.nic.in.
Students must know that this is the final round of seat allocation for IITs and candidates can begin reporting online, paying fees and responding to queries from today, the process will continue till 28 July, 8 PM.
The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023 results were declared on June 18 and the counseling process began on June 19. Candidates will be able to withdraw their seat for the National Institute of Technology (NIT) after the list is released by 5 PM of July 27.
Online payment of partial admission fee (PAF) for NITs will begin from 29 July and continue till 31 July, 5 PM. Candidates can visit the official CSAB 2023 website at csab.nic.in to check details on institute reporting, admission process and special rounds.
How to Check JoSAA Counselling 2023 Round 6 Seat Allotment Result?
Visit the official website at josaa.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the ‘Round 6 Seat Allotment Result’ link
You will have to enter the credentials to login
The JoSAA round 6 seat allotment list will appear on the screen
You can check the seat allotment result and download the list for future use
