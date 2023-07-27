JoSAA Counselling Round 6 Seat Allotment Result 2023 Released At josaa.nic.in

JoSAA Counselling 2023 Round 6 Seat Allotment Result: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) released the result for round 6 seat allotment procedure. Candidates who had registered and participated in the seat allotment procedure can check and download the result on the official website for JoSAA 2023 at josaa.nic.in.

Students must know that this is the final round of seat allocation for IITs and candidates can begin reporting online, paying fees and responding to queries from today, the process will continue till 28 July, 8 PM.

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023 results were declared on June 18 and the counseling process began on June 19. Candidates will be able to withdraw their seat for the National Institute of Technology (NIT) after the list is released by 5 PM of July 27.