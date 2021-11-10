JoSAA 2021 Round 4 Counselling: Seat Allotment Result To Be Announced Today

Candidates who will be selected for the Round 4 counselling will have to complete their admission process, upload necessary documents, and pay the fee. The process for the same begins from Thursday, 11 November, and ends on Friday, 12 November (10 am).

Moreover, candidates who are willing to withdraw their admission or exit from the seat allocation process (Round 4) can do so between 11 and 13 November (by 5 pm).

For more details about the admission process, candidates are advised to check the official website of JoSAA.