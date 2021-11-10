JoSAA 2021 Round 4 Counselling: Seat Allotment Result To Be Announced Today
Candidates will be able to check the seat allotment results on the official website of JoSAA: josaa.nic.in.
JoSAA Counselling: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) is all set to declare the Round 4 seat allotment result on Wednesday, 10 November 2021. Results are expected to be released by 5 pm.
How To Check JoSAA 2021 Counselling Round 4 Result?
Visit the official website of JoSAA: josaa.nic.in
Click on the link 'View Seat Allotment Result- Round 4' on the homepage
You will be directed to a new webpage
Enter your JEE Main Application Number and password
Click on 'Login'
Your JoSAA 2021 Counselling round 4 result for seat allocation will appear on your screen
Check and save the result for future reference
Candidates who will be selected for the Round 4 counselling will have to complete their admission process, upload necessary documents, and pay the fee. The process for the same begins from Thursday, 11 November, and ends on Friday, 12 November (10 am).
Moreover, candidates who are willing to withdraw their admission or exit from the seat allocation process (Round 4) can do so between 11 and 13 November (by 5 pm).
For more details about the admission process, candidates are advised to check the official website of JoSAA.
About JoSAA
JoSAA is a government body which regulates and manages the joint seat allocation for admission to various IITs, NITs, IIITs, IIEST, and some other Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs).
