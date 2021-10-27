JoSAA 2021 Counselling Round 1: Seat Allotment Result Announced
Candidates can download their JoSAA 2021 counselling round 1 seat allotment results from josaa.nic.in
The seat allotment result of counselling 2021 round 1 of the Joint Seat Allotment Authority (JoSAA) has been announced.
The JoSAA Counselling procedure 2021 is conducted for the admission to the various Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and National Institutes of Technology (NITs) across the country. Candidates who sat for the examination can check their results by visiting the official website of JoSAA at josaa.nic.in.
Candidates must note that they have three options on the official website in regard to the seat acceptance. They can choose either to Freeze, Float, or Slide when it comes to the JoSAA 2021 seat acceptance.
The registration process for JoSAA 2021 counselling began on 16 October 2021.Candidates must remember that the seats allotted to them are the final ones and no changes would be entertained later.
Also, those candidates who have been selected can report online for the JoSAA 2021 admission till 30 October 2021. Candidates will be obligated to pay the necessary counselling fee and upload their respective documents by 30 October 2021.
JoSAA 2021 Counselling Round 1: How To Check Seat Allotment Result
Visit the official website of JoSAA at josaa.nic.in
Navigate to the link that says 'Round 1 Seat Allotment results.' on the homepage
Enter your official credentials to log in like your JEE Main application number and password
Your JoSAA 2021 Counselling seat allotment result for round 1 shall appear on your screen
Download it and take a printout and keep it safely for future reference
According to a message on the JoSAA 2021 login window, “Candidates who have not registered in JEE(Main) 2021 and applied for JEE(Advanced) 2021 then use JEE(Main) 2020 Application No. If you have registered for JEE(Advanced) 2021 then use JEE(Advanced) 2021 password. Otherwise use JEE(Main) 2021 password.”
Also, those students who wish to withdraw their seats can do so from the second round up to the fifth round of the counselling.
Interested candidates who did not qualify in the JoSAA 2021 counselling round 1 seat allotment results must note that JoSAA will also release the round 2 of seat allotments on 1 November 2021. Hence, they are advised to keep a check on the official website mentioned above for regular updates.
