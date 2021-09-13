JNUEE 2021 Admit Card Released: Here's How to Download
JNUEE 2021 is scheduled to be conducted from 20 to 23 September 2021.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday, 12 September, released the admit card of Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE) 2021.
Candidates who have registered to appear for the same can download their admit cards from JNUEE's official website: jnuexams.nta.ac.in.
"The candidates can download their Admit Cards from the said website using their Application Form Number and Date of Birth and are advised to read the instructions contained therein carefully," reads the official notice released by NTA.
How to Download JNUEE 2021 Admit Card
Visit the official website of JNUEE: jnuexams.nta.ac.in.
Click on 'JNUEE - 2021 Admit Card' on the home page
You will be directed to a new webpage
Enter your application number and password/ date of birth
Enter security pin and click on 'Sign In'
Your admit card will appear on the screen
Download and print it for future reference
"In case of any difficulty in downloading the Admit Card or discrepancy in the details contained in the Admit Card, candidates can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or write to NTA at jnu@nta.ac.in," the notice added.
Candidates must note that admit cards will not be sent by post. Moreover, they are advised to preserve a copy of their admit card in good condition for future reference.
