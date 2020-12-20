JNU To Re-Open Campus to All Science PhD Students for Lab Access

Inside labs, social distancing norms and allowing natural ventilation over air-conditioning have been advised. The guidelines advice students and staff to hold online meetings as far as possible and avoid social gatherings.

This decision has found criticism among the students and professors of humanities and social sciences, who find it discriminatory. The Telegraph quoted, Prof Mousumi Basu, secretary of the JNU Teachers’ Association as saying, “The students of social science are being discriminated against. They need to meet their supervisors, work on their research subjects. But the institution is only allowing science students.”

The University, like other educational institutions, have been shut since March, due to the pandemic outbreak. However, JNU has been trying to reopen in a phased manner since and has allowed day scholars and final-year PhD students, who require lab access, to enter the campus since early November.