'Infra Issues, Crackdown on Dissent': What Students Want From JNUSU Polls

"JNU elections are known to the entire country. These elections are important because JNU students raise their voice against issues and ask questions."
"It's not an anti-national university. In fact, the students of JNU are the most aware people. You should use the word 'nationalistic', because we think about the country and the people."
The sounds of drumbeats, cheering, and sloganeering, and the sights of pamphlets being thrown in the air – the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is abuzz with election fervour as students cast their votes for the much-awaited JNUSU polls on Friday, 22 March.
After a four-year gap necessitated due to COVID-19 restrictions and administrative-related hurdles, nearly 7,000 students will cast their vote to elect a four-member students' union.
From speaking about better infrastructure and inclusive spaces, to touching upon national and international issues, the presidential debate conducted on Wednesday, 20 March, saw candidates battle it out for the top post in the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU).
While the United Left Alliance comprising the All India Student Association (AISA), Student Federation of India (SFI), Democratic Students' Federation (DSF) look to return to power, the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) hopes to break a 24-year-old jinx.
But why are JNU elections so important? Which way will the elections sway – towards the United Left Alliance or the ABVP? What are the students' concerns?
The Quint speaks to the students to find out.
