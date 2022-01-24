JNU Molestation Case: 27-Yr-Old Arrested; Not a Student of University, Say Cops
Police said the accused used to work in a mobile repair shop and lives with his wife and two children in Munirka.
Six days after a student was molested inside Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus, the Delhi Police on Sunday, 23, January, arrested a man under molestation charges.
Gaurav Sharma, DCP Southwest, said, "On the night of 17 January, we got a PCR call about a rape attempt inside the JNU campus. We reached the spot immediately. Since then, we have been working day in and day out on the case."
The accused, Akshay Dolai, aged 27, is not a student of the university. Originally from 24 Parganas in West Bengal, Akshay used to work in a mobile repair shop in Bhikaji Cama Place and lives with his wife and two children in Munirka.
The DCP said that the accused had consumed alcohol and entered the JNU campus after a "quarrel he had on that day with his wife".
"He saw three women and followed them on a white scooty and started wandering in the campus. He then saw a student who was out for a jog and waited in a corner," the police officer said.
In utter frustration, he started wandering on his scooty inside JNU campus and saw a girl alone jogging towards east Gate. He stopped the girl and attempted to molest her but when she tried to call the police using her mobile phone, he took her phone and ran away on his scooty from the spot.DCP, Southwest, Gaurav Sharma
The stolen phone was recovered by the police.
Throughout the week, students of the JNU had been holding demonstrations and asking for quicker action in the case. Students had objected to the fact that a molestation case had been registered, when it was an attempt to rape. The administration had released a notice saying that they were complying with the police.
The JNU Students' Union had previously scheduled a protest at the police headquarters on 24 January to ask for speedy justice. After the arrest, they announced that the protest had been called off and demanded speedy trial and punishment of the accused.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.