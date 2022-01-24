JNU Molestation Case: 27-Yr-Old Arrested; Not a Student of University, Say Cops

Six days after a student was molested inside Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus, the Delhi Police on Sunday, 23, January, arrested a man under molestation charges.

Gaurav Sharma, DCP Southwest, said, "On the night of 17 January, we got a PCR call about a rape attempt inside the JNU campus. We reached the spot immediately. Since then, we have been working day in and day out on the case."