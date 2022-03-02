JNU MBA Admission 2022: Application Deadline Extended, Know How to Apply
Here's everything you need to know about the application process for JNU MBA
Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has extended the last date for submitting MBA applications. The last date to submit applications is 10 March 2022 according to the latest update.
Students eager to apply for the full-time MBA (2022-2024) course can check the official website - jnu.ac.in for more updates on the application process.
The notification for extension of the application process for ABVSME’s two-year full-time MBA was published on 28 February 2022.
The candidates who are eligible and interested to apply for the MBA course have time till 10 March 2022. For more updates, students can visit JNU's official website.
Students should note that they need to pay the application fees while registering for JNU MBA programme online.
The ones who are able to complete the admission process within the extended deadline will be considered for the course.
The JNU MBA application fee for the General category, EWS and OBC applicants is Rs 2000. For SC, ST, PWD applicants the application fee is Rs 1000.
JNU MBA Admission 2022: How to Apply?
Students interested to apply for the JNU MBA course need to follow these simple steps to register online:
Visit the official website of JNU - jnu.ac.in.
Click on the link "Fill Application Form".
Login by using your registered email address and password.
Fill in all the required details such as academic qualifications, personal and professional information.
Upload scanned documents of image, signature, mark sheets and certificates as per the specifications mentioned on the form.
Checking every information correctly before submitting the form to avoid any mistakes.
Pay the application fee online.
Take a printout of the application form for future reference.
JNU MBA Admission 2022: Eligibility Criteria
Candidates should keep in mind that the reservation policy set by the Government of India will be strictly followed during MBA admissions. The MBA programme of ABVSME is limited to 75 students.
JNU's official website has all details about the eligibility criteria and application process that the students need to follow while registering for the MBA programme.
The ones who had appeared for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021 by IIMS are only eligible to apply for the MBA programme.
Candidates should submit their CAT Registration Number and CAT score while applying for the MBA programme online.
