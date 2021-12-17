JNUEE 2021 Final Answer Key Released: Here's How to Download
The entrance exam was conducted by the NTA from 20-23 September 2021.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key of Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination 2021 (JNUEE).
JNUEE is conducted by the NTA on behalf of the Jawaharlal Nehru University for admissions to undergraduate, postgraduate, PhD, and diploma programmes.
Candidates who have appeared for JNUEE 2021 can check the final answer key on the official website of NTA JNUEE: jnuexams.nta.ac.in.
How to Download JNUEE Final Answer Key 2021?
Visit the official website of JNUEE: jnuexams.nta.ac.in.
Click on the 'Public Notice for Declaration of Answer Key of Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination JNUEE-2021' link under 'News and Events'.
You will be directed to the JNUEE final answer key PDF.
Download it and check your responses.
JNU released the provisional answer key of JNUEE on 11 October and allowed candidates to raise objections till 12 October 2021. According to the official notice, challenges that are found correct are incorporated in the final answer key.
Results of the same were announced in November 2021, and were prepared on the basis of the final answer key. Candidates can check their result and official merit/cut-off list on the official website of JNU.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of JNU.
